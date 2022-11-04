Kyle Busch Motorsport confirms Chevy switch, driver line-up for 2023

Kyle Busch Motorsports has confirmed that it will field two full-time Chevrolet trucks next season in the Craftsman Truck Series.

Chase Purdy will drive the No. 4 Chevrolet. Purdy, who will wrap up his tenure with Hattori Racing in Friday night’s season finale, has signed a multiyear deal with the organization.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the No. 4 truck and my goal is to join the long list of winners that KBM has produced,” Purdy said. “KBM has great people that build really fast trucks and I’m confident we can do big things together the next two seasons. I appreciate everyone involved that helped put me in this position and I can’t wait for next season to start.”

Jack Wood heads to Kyle Busch Motorsports from GMS Racing and will be the anchor driver in the No. 51 Chevrolet. Wood will run at least 10 races in a truck that will feature numerous drivers in what Busch described as the development and all-star vehicle.

“Growing up racing on the west coast, I never would’ve dreamed that I’d be racing for Kyle Busch Motorsports and sharing a truck with Kyle – it’s truly the opportunity of a lifetime and I can’t even put into words how excited that I am,” Wood said.

“To have the chance to learn from arguably one of the best to ever do it is going to be an incredible experience for me and I’m extremely thankful to everyone at Chevrolet and KBM that made this possible. I know that I have a lot of hard work ahead of me, but KBM will be surrounding me with everything I need to continue to grow as a driver and I can’t wait to get started.”

Busch will be among the drivers who get behind the wheel of the No. 51 as he’s eligible to run five races. There will also be Xfinity Series and Cup Series drivers in the lineup.

Additionally, Rev Racing will expand its presence in NASCAR by moving into the national series with a full-time truck for Nick Sanchez. Sanchez won the 2022 ARCA Menards Series championship. Rev Racing will have a technical alliance with Kyle Busch Motorsports.

“Obviously, there will be a lot of change at KBM in 2023, but our goal as an organization remains the same that it always has been, and that’s to go out and win races and provide the young drivers in our lineup everything they need to reach their full potential,” Busch said.

“We have the right people in place to be able to accomplish those goals for our two trucks as well as being able to provide technical support to Rev Racing as they expand into the Truck Series and create a pipeline for young drivers in their program to advance their careers to the next level.”