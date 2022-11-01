Newman/Haas auction totals over $6m in sales

Last weekend’s RM Sotheby’s Newman/Haas Racing auction of 44 cars and 33 lots of memorabilia owned by the Haas family generated $6,096,800.00 in sales.

Topping the list was the 1993 Lola T93/00-Ford/Cosworth driven by 1992 Formula 1 world champion Nigel Mansell on the way to earning the 1993 CART IndyCar Series title for NHR. Purchased by McLaren Racing CEO and avid vintage racer Zak Brown, chassis No. HU5 went for $995,000, which adds to his growing collection of Newman/Haas Indy cars from the 1980s and 1990s.

Next on the list was an ex-Mario Andretti 1984 Lola T800-Cosworth, chassis No. HU2, which sold for $401,000. At the other end of the spectrum, more than a dozen winning bidders took home Indy cars for less than $55,000. A pair of 1999 Swift-Ford 010.cs, which went under the gavel for $25,200 apiece, were the steals of the auction.

On the memorabilia side, another Mansell item was the winner as a race-worn F1 helmet, gifted to Carl Haas, sold for $90,000.

Combined, the 44 cars generated $5,628,440.00 and the 33 memorabilia pieces added $468,360.00 to the tally.