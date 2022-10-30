Falling records show just how special Red Bull has been - Verstappen

Max Verstappen says the records he is setting show how special Red Bull’s season is, after his 14th win of the year in the Mexico City Grand Prix.

A dominant victory in Mexico saw Verstappen break the previous record shared with Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for most wins in a season, as he stood on the top step of the podium for the eighth time in the last nine rounds. A one-stop strategy that appeared risky paid off for Red Bull, and the Dutchman says it’s a milestone he never thought he’d achieve.

“Another great race,” Verstappen said. “We knew that that first stint was going to be the crucial one for us, to keep that soft tire alive long enough. It seemed to work. I did struggle a bit towards the end but luckily the gap was big enough to extend a few laps, and once we put on the medium tires everything was working quite well.

“Quite early on we figured we could make it to the end, so another great race, but it’s just an incredible season for us as a team. I never thought I’d be able to win 14 races in a year, but of course I’m incredibly proud.”

In the 20th round, he also broke the record for most points in a single season, and says it highlights just how strong Red Bull has been.

“We have a sprint race in Brazil so hopefully we can score a few more! But it’s not about that. At the end of the day it’s all about trying to win the championship and it doesn’t matter how many points you do it with. But it does show that we are having an incredible year.”

Verstappen was relatively calm about both records when told about them, however, and says it’s not an area of Formula 1 that he has been particularly focused on.

“I don’t know, I was never really interest in stats; I just live in the moment. I just try to do the best I can every single weekend. I try to win the races, and that, for me, is the most important thing. Every single weekend if I can go home and say to myself that I maximized or close to that, then I’m happy.

“But of course a lot in Formula 1 relies on your package and we have a great package. I’m just enjoying the moment and I’m not that interested in keeping in touch with every stat. Of course it is an amazing stat and I’m very happy with winning so many races.”

