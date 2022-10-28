Bowman cleared to return for Phoenix

Alex Bowman has been cleared to resume NASCAR Cup Series competition and will rejoin his Hendrick Motorsports team next weekend for the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

“We’re thrilled Alex is 100% and will have the opportunity to race at his home track,” said Hendrick Motorsports president and general manager Jeff Andrews. “Throughout this process, he’s been incredibly diligent about following the advice of his doctors and prioritizing his health. All of us look forward to welcoming Alex back and seeing him finish 2022 with his No. 48 teammates.”

Bowman suffered a concussion on Sept. 25 at Texas Motor Speedway following a rear-end impact in Turn 4. He will have missed five races during his recovery. Noah Gragson has driven the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet in his absence.

Dr. Micky Collins, the clinical director of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Sports Medicine Concussion Program, cleared Bowman to return to competition. Collins also worked with former Hendrick driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2016.

Gragson will close out his tenure in the No. 48 car this weekend at Martinsville Speedway. Bowman won the fall race at Martinsville last year.

“Due to the timing (of the medical clearance), everyone agreed it was best to stick with our plan for Martinsville and allow the team to fully prepare for Alex’s return next weekend,” Andrews said. “On behalf of everyone at Hendrick Motorsports, we’re grateful to Noah for stepping in and doing a terrific job under difficult circumstances. He’s a big talent and has been a complete professional.”