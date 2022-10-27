Mexico City GP signs F1 extension through 2025

The Mexico City Grand Prix will remain on the Formula 1 calendar through 2025 after the announcement of a contract extension.

Mexico returned to the F1 schedule in 2015 and has seen huge crowds at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, with 350,000 expected to attend this weekend’s race. F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali says the event is a unique spectacle on the calendar, allowing the sport to reach a major fanbase.

“I am very pleased to announce that Formula 1 will continue to race in Mexico City for another three years under this new agreement,” Domenicali said. “Every year the race attracts a large number of passionate fans, and the atmosphere is incredible, and I know everyone will be excited by this news.

“I want to thank Claudia Sheinbaum, the Head of Government for Mexico City, and Alejandro Soberón and his team for their ongoing commitment to Formula 1 and the continued success of the event.”

The event was estimated to generate an economic benefit of $786 million for the region in 2021, and Sheinbaum says the impact has been recognized across multiple groups.

“Formula 1 is very important for the city, not only because of its considerable economic impact, but also because millions of people around the world watch it and it showcases the beauty and grandeur of Mexico City to the whole country and the entire world,” Sheinbaum said.

“Since we took over the government of Mexico City, we endeavored to put in place a mechanism that would allow Formula 1 to be held with the participation of entrepreneurs who not only benefit from the event but are also keen to make it happen because they love the city, and they love Mexico.”

Mexico’s race has gone from strength-to-strength alongside the United States Grand Prix in Austin, with the two events often paired back-to-back and next year forming two parts of a triple-header including Brazil.