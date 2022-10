When he wasn’t driving a McLaren MCL36-Mercedes at Circuit of The Americas, IndyCar champion Alex Palou was taking part in engineering meetings, interviews, and being mistaken by Formula 1 fans on a regular basis for McLaren Racing’s Lando Norris.

Palou joins us to share his insights from a stellar FP1 debut in Austin and how his intersection with F1 summoned powerful emotions throughout the United States Grand Prix weekend.

Listen below or click here.