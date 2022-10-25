Radical Motorsport becomes presenting partner for ROK Cup USA ROK Vegas event

With the 2022 season finales for both ROK Cup USA and the Blue Marble Radical Cup North America program on the horizon, the two leading organizations are pleased to announce a partnership program for their upcoming Las Vegas event weekends.

Becoming the presenting partner on ROK’s Return to the RIO, Radical Motorsport will have a major presence at the November 2-6 event, just a week prior to the Radical World Finals presented by Hankook at the Spring Mountain Resort and Country Club in Pahrump, Nevada.

“Radical Motorsport is delighted to be announced as the Title Sponsor for one of North America’s premier karting events, now in its fifth year and expected to attract more than 300 competitors this year,” explained Jon Roach, global head of marketing. “Radical will have branding throughout the event in addition to having representatives present each day to discuss opportunities with our Radical Cup North America program.”

“We are excited to have a partner in Radical Motorsports that is not hungry to scoop up karters and take them to big car racing but want to open their eyes to a different path,” added Garett Potter, ROK Cup director of operations. “We are working on a longer-term partnership that will be mutually beneficial for all but with both of our organizations having events in Las Vegas in back-to-back weeks, this was the perfect opportunity to get off on the right foot, and we can see what the future has in store.”

Radical Motorsport will have the latest Radical SR10 on display at the RIO All-Suite Hotel & Casino. This is the latest model from the Radical stable launched in early 2021 and has become the company’s fastest-selling model, with the 100th SR10 being delivered recently to a customer in the United States.

With the recent announcement of a new Radical Miami dealer, Team Stradale, Radical Motorsport is continuing to expand throughout North America and now has nine official Radical dealerships across the United States – more than any other country. This also brings Radical’s dealer network up to 33 worldwide, spanning 21 countries and supporting 14 official Radical race series across four continents.

Radical Cup North America is the continent’s premier Radical championship and offers multi-class Le Mans style racing for a fraction of the price at iconic circuits across the USA, including current and former Formula 1 and IndyCar venues. It offers ample practice, qualifying, and three 40-minute races as well as trackside hospitality and social events ensuring each three-day Radical Cup event is action-packed, both on and off the track. Sanctioned by USAC, the series will be showcased at several high-profile facilities including NTT IndyCar Series events.

There have been several karters who have made the jump to the Radical Motorsport program around the world including Puerto Rican Gustavo Rafols, their reigning outright champion, and PRO 1500 champ. Other karters include Canadian Austin Riley who was the 2021 Radical Cup Canada Champion and current leader in the PRO 1340 championship, multi-time Road to Indy race winner Christian Weir, 2019 Pro 1500 Runner-up Jordan Missig, UK standout Daryl De Leon, who just won the Radical SR1 Cup

Championship in the UK, and Ben Caisley, who trailed De Leon closely all season long to finish second in the championship point battle.

Immediately following the ROK Vegas event, the Radical Motorsport team will head along the Vegas Strip to Caesar’s Palace where, together with Spring Mountain Motor Resort, it will host the inaugural Radical World Finals, November 9-13 and will see drivers, like ROK Vegas, from around the world descend into Las Vegas for a world-class event.

While ROKKERs will hit the temporary circuit adjacent to the RIO All-Suite Hotel & Casino November 2-6, Radical Racers will be on track November 9-13.