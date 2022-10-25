Lambert to follow Gragson to Petty GMS

Luke Lambert will return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023 when he joins Petty GMS as crew chief for Noah Gragson and the No. 42 team.

The move will keep Lambert and Gragson together. They are currently paired in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at JR Motorsports, where they’re competing for the championship. It is the first season the two have worked together and they’ve won eight races.

Lambert was a full-time Cup Series crew chief from 2013 to 2021 before moving to the Xfinity Series. He previously worked for Richard Childress Racing and Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, earning one win (2017 with Ryan Newman) in 332 starts.

“Hiring Luke was the right choice for us when it came to finding a crew chief for Noah,” said Joey Cohen, Petty GMS director of competition and engineering. “The chemistry and success they have had this year in the Xfinity Series is one that can’t be replicated, and we know with the right resources and tools that success can carry over to the Cup Series next year.

“Luke brings a great deal of knowledge from his previous years in the Cup Series and knowledge of Noah. With both Luke and Dave [Elenz] next year, Noah and Erik [Jones] and the relationships they’ve already built, I know we’re giving them the best chance for success next season and the ability to continue to elevate Petty GMS.”

The 2023 season will be Gragson’s rookie year at the Cup Series level. He is taking over the No. 42 Chevrolet from Ty Dillon.

“I’m looking forward to continuing this journey with Noah,” said Lambert. “This year has been fun and rewarding, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.

“When I joined JRM, it was because I believed in the organization and knew I’d have the opportunity to compete for race wins and a chance at the championship, and that’s exactly where we are right now.

“I see the same opportunity with Petty GMS. They’ve shown great growth this season and were able to get the team’s first win. With Dave and Erik, along with what Noah and I bring to the table, I think we’ll continue to see that success and contend for race wins next season.”