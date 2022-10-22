ESPN announces F1 broadcast deal through 2025

Formula 1 will remain on ESPN for another three years with a new broadcast contract featuring expanded coverage in the United States.

The sport has been on ESPN since 2018 and has seen significant growth in America in that time, with this season on track to register record-breaking viewership numbers. The latest deal calls for 16 races air on either ABC or ESPN, and the broadcaster’s president of programming and original content, Burke Magnus, says the target is to further grow the offering for fans.

“Formula 1 and ESPN have been a strong and successful team and we’re delighted to extend our relationship,” Magnus said. “We look forward to serving fans in some new and innovative ways in the next three years as we continue to bring the reach and relevance of the Walt Disney Company networks and platforms to Formula 1.”

Additional programming will also be produced for ESPN+, and F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali says the broadcaster’s role in the sport’s boom in America should not be underestimated.

“We are delighted to announce that our partnership with ESPN will continue,” Domenicali said. “Formula 1 has seen incredible growth in the United States with sold out events and record television audiences, and the addition of Las Vegas to the calendar next season, alongside Austin and Miami, will see us host three spectacular races there.

“The ESPN networks have played a huge part in that growth with their dedicated quality coverage. We are excited to expand our relationship and continue to bring the passion and excitement of Formula 1 to our viewers in the U.S. together.”

Race broadcasts will remain commercial-free, and there will be an increased focus on programming around qualifying, while all practice sessions will continue to be aired too.

“After Formula 1 returned to the ESPN networks five years ago, the popularity of the sport has grown impressively,” Ian Holmes — director of media rights and content creation at Formula 1 — said. “The extension and expansion of our partnership is a reflection of exciting times ahead and a result of our shared desire to bring Formula 1 to as broad and diverse an audience as possible in the U.S.

“The popular commercial-free broadcasts ensure that viewers continue to engage with F1 before, during and after the race. From next year we will have six races in the Americas, which means more favorable time zones to fans in the region, making the Formula 1 offering more compelling than ever.”

