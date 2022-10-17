USF Pro Championships unveils 2023 schedules, scholarships

Andersen Promotions has released the 2023 calendars for all three levels of the newly-rebranded USF Pro Championships Presented by Cooper Tires as well as an increase to series’ scholarships totaling over $110,000 to help drivers advance up the ladder of the world’s leading driver development program. In total, over $1.6M in prize money and awards will be on offer.

Competing as supporting events to IndyCar, USAC and NASCAR, an 18-race schedule is confirmed for both USF Pro 2000 Presented by Cooper Tires and USF2000 Presented by Cooper Tires while USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires – which will debut its new Tatuus JR-23 chassis featuring a Halo-type device – will host a six-event, 16-race roster.

All USF Pro 2000 and USF2000 race events will continue to feature IndyCar services including Race Control, Timing & Scoring and the AMR IndyCar Safety Team. USF Juniors will also utilize AMR Safety Team services with Race Control and Timing & Scoring provided by USAC.

The new scholarship packages will see the USF Pro 2000 champion receive a scholarship valued at $664,425 to advance to Indy Lights, the USF2000 champion earning a scholarship valued at $440,125 to move up to USF Pro 2000, and the USF Juniors champion taking home a scholarship valued at $248,815 to graduate to USF2000.

Additional prize money and awards include the Cooper Tires Pole Award for each race as well as season-ending awards for Rookie of the Year, Championship Team, Mechanic of the Year, Hard Charger, Move of the Year and Spirit Award.

As the Official Racing School, Skip Barber will also provide its Formula Race Series champion a scholarship valued at $100,000 to advance into USF Juniors.

Pro Racing Group – the broadcast production arm of the USF Pro Championships – will return for its 10th year of providing global live streaming and exclusive behind-the-scenes coverage of all series.

All three levels of the USF Pro Championships will start and end the year together with an annual Spring Training outing at Sebring International Raceway and an awards celebration in Portland.

“I want to again start off by thanking all of the promoters for working with us to create a great 2023 schedule for our competitors,” said Dan Andersen, Owner and CEO of Andersen Promotions. “We are extremely pleased with the opportunity to showcase our rising talent at premier, professionally run events.

“Next year is shaping up to be an all-time high in terms of drivers advancing up the ladder and it is both exciting and rewarding for all of us at Andersen Promotions. Our launch of the Tatuus IP-22 and USF-22 was a great success as was the debut of USF Juniors, which surprised some of us with the depth of talent in that field. We look forward to seeing the new USF Juniors car make its competition debut, which will complete our goal of ensuring all our equipment packages are of the highest safety standards, and to the start of a new season.”

Spring Training will take place at Sebring International Raceway on February 27-28, with the annual USF Pro Fall Combine taking place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in October of 2023. Six pre-event test days include the Indianapolis Motor Speedway May 11, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park May 25, Road America June 15, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course June 29, Circuit of The Americas August 24 and Portland International Raceway August 31.