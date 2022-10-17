COTA to name final turn ‘The Andretti’

Circuit of the Americas will rename its final turn ‘The Andretti’ at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

The track is recognizing the incredible career of Mario Andretti, who also drove the first ever lap of COTA when it opened in 2012. The 82-year-old – who last weekend drove a modern McLaren F1 car at Laguna Seca – will be honored with a naming ceremony on Thursday, October 20 in Austin, ahead of the race weekend getting underway.

Turn 20 will become ‘The Andretti’ and complete the lap as the circuit also celebrates its tenth anniversary. Andretti is one of the most widely successful drivers in motorsport history, having won the 1978 Formula 1 world championship and taken 12 victories in his F1 career, as well as winning the 1969 Indianapolis 500, the 1967 Daytona 500 and four IndyCar titles.

There are also two demonstration runs scheduled for McLaren and Andretti at this weekend’s race at COTA, with the American racing legend getting behind the wheel of the MP4-28A once again on Saturday and Sunday.

The United States Grand Prix is expecting another record attendance of over 400,000 this weekend, where Alex Palou will also run for McLaren in FP1 and Logan Sargeant makes his race weekend debut for Williams in the same session.