Join EPARTRADE for episode No.238 of the Race Industry Now tech and business webinar: ‘Recent high profile motorsport crashes and fires – let’s improve Safety Now!” by HMS Motorsport. With Joe Marko, Owner and President, HMS Motorsport. Hosted by Brad Gillie from SiriusXM ch 90, Late Shift.

Wednesday, October 19 at 9:00 AM PST. No charge to attend. Click here to register.