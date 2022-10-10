Red Bull 'surprised and disappointed' at FIA budget cap findings

Red Bull insists it complied with the 2021 Financial Regulations and notes the FIA’s findings that it breached the cost cap with “surprise and disappointment”.

The FIA released the findings of its review into last year’s budgets on Monday after having delayed their publication since before the Japanese Grand Prix. One day after Max Verstappen was crowned world champion for a second time, the FIA named Red Bull as the only team to have committed a minor overspend breach of the regulations, while Aston Martin was found to have made a procedural breach.

In response, Red Bull says it is considering its options and believes it was within the cost cap limit with its submission.

“We note the findings by the FIA of ‘minor overspend breaches of the Financial Regulations’ with surprise and disappointment,” Red Bull said in a statement.

“Our 2021 submission was below the cost cap limit, so we need to carefully review the FIA’s findings as our belief remains that the relevant costs are under the 2021 cost cap amount.

“Despite the conjecture and positioning of others, there is of course a process under the regulations with the FIA which we will respectfully follow while we consider all the options available to us.”

No penalty has yet been defined for either Red Bull or Aston Martin, with the FIA stating it “is currently determining the appropriate course of action to be taken”.