Wittmann, van der Linde join BMW GTP line-up for Daytona, Sebring

Marco Wittmann and Sheldon van der Linde will join the BMW M Team RLL IMSA GTP program for the two opening endurance races of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

Wittmann and van der Linde are set for the Rolex 24 At Daytona in January and the 12 Hours of Sebring in March as part of the two-car BMW M Hybrid V8 campaign that has already named Connor De Phillippi, Augusto Farfus, Philipp Eng and Nick Yelloly as its full-time drivers.

IndyCar driver Colton Herta is also scheduled to drive for the team at Daytona.

“Racing in America is always very special,” van der Linde said. “I am proud to be part of the program next year. Daytona is a fantastic race with an incredible history. I am looking forward to appearing there for BMW M Team RLL for the second time in a row. The fact that we will be aiming for overall victory this time makes the events at Daytona and Sebring all the more exciting.”

Wittman’s inclusion should come as no surprise after he was nominated to help BMW to develop its new hybrid prototype.

“I am really looking forward to racing in the IMSA series again next season, and to being involved in classics like the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring,” Wittmann said. “I have done a few days of testing in the BMW M Hybrid V8 and am thrilled to be part of a project like this. The car has a lot of downforce, a lot of power, no driver aids like ABS – a real prototype. It will be cool to support the four regular IMSA drivers.”