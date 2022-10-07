Stewart-Haas appeals Talladega penalty

Stewart-Haas Racing confirmed Friday it has filed an appeal with NASCAR over the L2 level penalty issued to the No. 4 team earlier this week.

In the interim, Stephen Doran will serve as Kevin Harvick’s crew chief this weekend at the Charlotte Roval. The decision for Doran to step in ensures that regardless of the outcome of the appeal, crew chief Rodney Childers (pictured at right, above, with Harvick) will be with the team for the season finale at Phoenix Raceway (Nov. 6).

NASCAR penalized the team after Harvick’s Ford Mustang was one of two taken to the NASCAR R&D Center for further inspection after last Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway. The penalty falls under modification to a single-sourced supplied part on the Next Gen car. The alleged infraction involved the rear decklid.

The No. 4 team was docked 100 points, and Childers was fined $100,000. He was also suspended for the next four Cup Series races beginning with the Charlotte Roval. The series will then travel to Las Vegas, Homestead-Miami Speedway and Martinsville Speedway.

There has been no word on whether an appeal date has been set.