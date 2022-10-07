IndyCar young driver evaluations set for Sebring

The NTT IndyCar Series will have a strong base of young and new drivers taking part in next week’s private tests at Sebring International Raceway.

Of the expected participants, new IMSA DPi champion Tom Blomqvist will get his first taste of Honda power in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing entry normally piloted by Simon Pagenaud.

“Life’s definitely good,” Blomqvist said. “The last 12 months have been crazy. It all really started for me and Mike [Shank] and MSR’s boys and girls, and 12 months later, here we are with a Daytona 24 win, a Petit [Le Mans] win, and a championship. I’m actually in the shop now, as we speak, finishing my IndyCar seat. So it’s all moving very, very quickly. But I like it. I like it a lot. I can’t complain right now.”

Kyle 🤝 Jake @KKirkwoodRacing is sharing his tips and tricks for @sebringraceway with his Andretti teammate @JakeDennis19 ahead of his INDYCAR test next week! #AllAndretti pic.twitter.com/FxcsEdxRaS — Andretti Autosport / #AllAndretti (@FollowAndretti) October 7, 2022

Andretti Autosport will give its race-winning Formula E driver Jake Dennis a run in one of its cars and Indy Lights runner-up Sting Ray Robb is set to conduct his second IndyCar test — following his during the summer with Andretti — in an outing with Dale Coyne Racing.

Juncos Hollinger Racing has touring car champion Agustin Canapino ready to test Callum Ilott’s No. 77 Chevy before performing a number of demonstration runs in his native Argentina next month with JHR.

And the newest addition to the test is said to be Estonia’s Juri Vips, the former Red Bull Junior driver with three wins in the Formula 2 series. Ready to make his testing debut in a Rahal Letterman Lanigan entry, Vips is known to have visited with a few IndyCar teams in search of opportunities next season.