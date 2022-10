Join us for Episode 237 of EPARTRADE’s Race Industry Now tech and business webinar series: “Lubrication Issues and Solutions for Modern Aluminum Racing and Performance Engines” by Driven Racing Oil. With Kyle Fickler, Director of Sales and Business Development and Charles Navarro, President & Co-Founder, LN Engineering LLC. Hosted by Jeff Hammond from SiriusXM ch 90, Late Shift.

Wednesday, October 12 at 9:00 AM PST. No charge to attend. Click here to register.