Honda strengthens Red Bull ties ahead of home GP

Honda has strengthened its partnership with Red Bull and AlphaTauri ahead of its home race at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The Japanese power unit manufacturer officially pulled out of Formula 1 at the end of last season, allowing the newly-established Red Bull Powertrains to take over its IP while the engines are still manufactured in Sakura. That support has been extended to the end of 2025 – when the current power unit regulations end – and Honda remains involved as a collaborator that will now be recognized through on-car branding at Suzuka for both Red Bull and AlphaTauri.

“Honda has invested significantly in hybrid technology over the course of our partnership,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said. “This has ensured the supply of competitive power units to both teams, for which we are very grateful.

“Our combined goal is to continue to deliver dominant engines and achieve the most success possible in the following three years. To mark this, we look forward to welcoming the Honda logo back on to the car from Suzuka onwards.”

The Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) partnership is set to deliver back-to-back titles for Red Bull, with Max Verstappen on the verge of his second drivers’ title and getting his second chance at winning it this weekend.

“Oracle Red Bull Racing and Honda Racing Corporation have achieved great success in Formula 1 together,” Helmut Marko added. “With these new agreements, we are proud to continue going from strength to strength with the technical support from HRC until the next generation of engines are introduced in 2026.

“We are confident this relationship with HRC will set us up for more success over the next three seasons and thank them for their ongoing support.”

The head of HRC, Koji Watanabe, says the two teams will “compete with power units loaded with Honda technologies”, at a race that Honda also serves as title sponsor of this weekend. RACER understands Honda’s ongoing involvement continues to be assessed, with Red Bull’s planned partnership with Porsche for 2026 having fallen through in recent months.

As part of the latest partnership strengthening, Sergio Perez will take on an ambassador role for the driving academy of Honda Racing School (HRS), delivering a lecture to students next month, while all four Red Bull and AlphaTauri drivers will attend Honda Thanks Day in Japan at the end of the F1 season.

