Acura ends Road Atlanta GTP test early after crash

Acura Motorsports and its partner teams at Meyer Shank Racing and Wayne Taylor Racing brought an early end to their three-day test at Road Atlanta after suffering another incident with its hybrid ARX-06 GTP model.

Following a suspected rear suspension issue that sent new DPi champion Tom Blomqvist into the barriers at Turn 5 on Monday, a second crash, this time at Turn 7 with driver Matt McMurry on board in the same MSR entry on Wednesday, prompted the manufacturer to wind down its test while BMW and Cadillac continued circulating around the Georgian road course.

“On Monday, we had an incident with the No. 60 ARX-06 that resulted from a component failure,” said Honda Performance Development president David Salters. “Working with [chassis supplier] ORECA, we were able to manage this with a running condition change and had a productive day of testing on Tuesday.

“Today, a loss of traction and spin resulted in contact with the barrier, again with the No. 60 Acura. The cause of the spin and contact today is unrelated to the issue we experienced on Monday. However, it seemed prudent to stop and protect scarce parts as we have a date with the wind tunnel and homologation shortly.”