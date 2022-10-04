Juncos Hollinger to hold IndyCar demos in Argentina

Juncos Hollinger Racing will hold a series of IndyCar driving exhibitions in Argentina from November 4-9 as part of an initiative by team owner Ricardo Juncos to raise interest and support for the NTT IndyCar Series to make a racing return to his home country. IndyCar’s last visit came in 1971 with the Rafaela Indy 300 won by Al Unser.

Argentinian touring car champion Agustin Canapino will pilot the No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevy in a number of demonstrations planned at the Circuit of Buenos Aires and the newer Circuit of Termas de Rio Hondo, which plays host to MotoGP. Prior to those runs, Canapino will get his first taste of IndyCar power on October 12 at Sebring, where he’ll take part in an evaluation test with JHR.

“For many years we have been trying to bring a NTT IndyCar Series car to Argentina and today to be in the position to officially announce the car will be returning for an exhibition after 51 years is amazing,” Juncos said. “This gives us a lot of pride as Argentineans and for all that this means. Since we are linked to Chevrolet in the United States and to have Agustin Canapino as the driver will be one of the greatest moments of motorsports in our community.

“As an Argentinean and understanding what motorsport of this hierarchy means, it fills us with pride, the whole Juncos Hollinger Racing team, our friends and all the immense amount of people who in different ways collaborated to make this possible. I think this is a very important step forward in terms of promoting IndyCar, not only in Argentina but also in all Latin America, and I hope it will be the basis that will allow us in the near future to have our country more involved in the IndyCar Series championship.”

A large turnout is expected for the demonstration runs.

“It will be an honor to have the team here in Argentina,” said Nelson Bravo, director of tourism of the providence of Santiago del Estero where the Circuit of Termas de Rio Hondo is located. “We are projecting to have a full house in Santiago del Estero.”

Canapino raced for Juncos in a Cadillac DPi entry at the Rolex 24 At Daytona in 2019 and is thankful for the chance to represent the team once again with this unique opportunity.

“For me, to have this chance to be the driver of the Juncos Hollinger Racing NTT IndyCar Series in Argentina is a great privilege, a great honor, and great responsibility for which I have been preparing myself for a long time,” Canapino said. “I would like to thank Ricardo Juncos, Brad Hollinger, and the entire Juncos Hollinger Racing team, as well as those who have made it possible for the car to come to Argentina.

“This is not just another car, it’s the team of Argentina. They finished the final event qualifying on the front row in the most competitive and demanding category in the world. I want to thank everyone who made this dream come true and I hope everyone can make it to the exhibition as it will be a historic event for Argentina.”