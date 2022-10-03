CGR Cadillac Racing confirms Bamber, Lynn and Westbrook for 2023 WEC entry

Cadillac has confirmed that three drivers with Cadillac ties will be driving the V-LMDh in the World Endurance Championship, including its first visit to the 24 Hours of Le Mans since 2002. Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn, who just wrapped up their season for Chip Ganassi Racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, will be joined by Richard Westbrook in the CGR-prepared V-LMDh, driver of the Cadillac DPi.V-R for JDC-Miller Motorsports in IMSA this season.

“I’m excited to race the Cadillac V-LMDh. I think it looks fantastic and it sounds even better,” Lynn said. “It’s going to really be one for the fans, especially when we take it to Le Mans. I know that the crowd at Le Mans are big fans of American V8s, and this car is going to be no different other than the fact that it’s going to be fighting for the overall victory, which I really believe it’s going to be a fantastic car. I think we’re going to make great memories. There’s one trophy that we’ve all got our minds on and it’s that one.”

The drivers of the all-new Cadillac hybrid prototype will also compete in the Rolex 24 At Daytona in late January — the opening round of the nine-race IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship — in the new Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class. They’ll join previously named IMSA regulars Renger van der Zande and Sebastien Bourdais for CGR and Pipo Derani and Alexander Sims for Action Express Racing at Daytona.

“We look forward to new challenges by entering the V-LMDh in the World Endurance Championship,” said Global Vice President of Cadillac Rory Harvey. “Bringing together a world-class team of drivers is paramount to our success next year and Cadillac Racing has accomplished that.”

The WEC driver lineup brings a considerable amount of talent and experience to the WEC calendar that includes races in Europe, Asia, the U.S. and the Middle East. Bamber has two overall wins from his five starts at Le Mans and was the 2019 IMSA GTLM champion. Lynn, who has driven in 28 WEC races since 2016, won the LMGTE Pro class at Le Mans in 2020 as well as at Spa in 2017 and ’18.

“The World Endurance Championships gives us the opportunity to race at the world’s biggest race, which is Le Mans, the crown jewel of sports car racing,” said Bamber. “I’ve been lucky enough to win it before and it’s obviously a huge goal for Cadillac and everyone at Chip Ganassi Racing. To have that goal in sight is really exciting.

“It’s been great to have Alex as a teammate in 2022. We’ve been able to learn and grow together in the DPi and we have a really good partnership going into WEC. We know each other really well and believe adding Richard will be a seamless transition. Hopefully, we can kickstart the 2023 season with success.”

Westbrook, who scored an overall podium finish in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June, is an 11-time race winner in IMSA, where he earned a class victory in the Rolex 24 At Daytona in 2018 with Chip Ganassi Racing. He is also a former Chevrolet Corvette factory driver, Porsche Supercup champion and GT2 champion.

“After four really good years at Chip Ganassi Racing, I’ve got so many friends there and I’ve always dreamt to come back one day,” he said. “It just worked so well between 2016 and 2019, and I’m delighted we found a route to come together again. I can’t wait, it’s an exciting era in sports car racing right now.”

All seven of the drivers named so far will be participating in on-track development of the V-LMDh. They are at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta this week participating in IMSA’s first sanctioned LMDh test, along with BMW and Acura.