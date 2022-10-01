Ganassi Cadillacs take each other out at Petit Le Mans

An absolute disaster for Chip Ganassi Racing, which had two cars in contention for Petit Le Mans victory, struck with less than an hour left as Renger van der Zande in the No. 01 Cadillac and Earl Bamber in the No. 02 came together while going side by side into Turn 1. Both cars ended up off course and into the tires, leaving Filipe Albuquerque in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura and Tom Blomqvist in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura to fight for the race win and the championship.

Both Chip Ganassi cars crash! Earl Bamber and Renger van der Zande collide in turn 1. 📺: @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/tKwwZq7yDV — Motorsports on NBC (@MotorsportsNBC) October 2, 2022

Bamber was held up by a GTD car as van der Zande got a run on the outside, but they made contact in Turn 1, both ending up off track and bringing out a full-course caution. Both cars were pulled out of the gravel and got back around to the pits for possible repairs.

During the caution, the two Acuras pitted for tires and fuel, with the No. 60 getting out ahead of the No. 10. With less than 45 minutes left and a long yellow likely, they may be able to run to the finish.