PR1 Mathiasen working on crash damage to No. 52 LMP2

The IMSA Michelin Endurance Championship LMP2 title hopefuls suffered a setback in their bid for that title, as well as the LMP2 teams’ crown in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship when Scott Huffaker left the track during the first practice session for Motul Petit Le Mans and impacted the wall.

Huffaker lost control of the No. 52 he’s sharing with Ben Keating and Mikkel Jensen in Turn 3 and backed into the wall on driver’s left, sliding down and impacting a tire bundle sideways. Most of the damage occurred at the rear, but the team was working on three corners of the car.

However, the team reports that the car is repairable and hopes to get back out during the second practice session. The car will definitely be ready for night practice if the crew doesn’t discover more damage.

Keating, Jensen and Huffaker are running only the endurance events and lead the Michelin Endurance Cup Standings with 35 points to 25 for High Class Racing’s Anders Fjordbach, Dennis Andersen and Fabio Scherer. Racing Team Nederland is in second, but has withdrawn from Petit Le Mans. In addition, the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports team, which has had different drivers in the car for the sprint events, is leading the WeatherTech Championship team standings.