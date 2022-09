NASCAR’s return to Texas netted a slight uptick in viewing audience from the week prior. The Cup Series telecast Sunday on USA averaged a 1.11 Nielsen rating and 1.908 million viewers per numbers from ShowBuzzDaily.com. That was up from 1.07/1.776 for the Saturday night race at Bristol. Last year’s Texas race ran in October and on NBC, netting a 1.52/2.436m.

Saturday’s Xfinity Series race on USA averaged 0.52 and 862,000, down from a 0.78/1.188m last year when it also aired on NBC.