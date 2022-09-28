Radical World Finals in Las Vegas to be presented by Hankook

The momentum surrounding Radical Motorsport’s inaugural World Finals, November 9-13, continues to grow with Hankook named as presenting partner of the Las Vegas-based event. The five-day racing festival will crown three world champions and send off Radical’s 25th Anniversary year in style.

“Since it commenced in 2018, our partnership with Hankook has been instrumental in developing the 14 international Radical race series and becoming one of only four manufacturers to have an international single-make series,” said Radical Motorsport’s motorsport director, Tom Drewer. “Therefore, it’s only fitting that they become part of the 25th anniversary finale — the Radical World Finals.”

Hankook Motorsport Europe Director, Manfred Sandbichler, said, “We’re delighted to participate in yet another chapter of Radical Motorsport, and offer the same high-caliber product and support that Radical owners around the globe have come to expect. We’re also excited to celebrate Radical’s 25th Anniversary and crown the three world champions.”

Via its USA Motorsport operations, Hankook will be supporting the event with technical expertise and free tire fitment service to all competitors.

It’s expected more than 40 Radical drivers from around the world will descend on Las Vegas to compete for the title of world champion in November. The famous Strip will be “base camp” for the week and host an opening reception and gala awards dinner, while competition will occur across three classes — featuring Radical’s SR3 1340, SR3 1500 and SR10 models — at the nearby state-of-the-art Spring Mountain Motor Club.

The Radical World Finals presented by Hankook will also be the first event to use the full 3.24-mile configuration of Spring Mountain’s new premiere road course, Charleston Peak, offering a new challenge and level playing field to all competitors. And while a large number Radical champions — past and present — have committed, it should be noted the event is open to all Radical drivers. A number of rental are also available, extending the invitation to drivers of all marques and series to test themselves against the best Radical racers in the world.

This announcement follows recent news that Caesars Palace was named “official host hotel” and Travel Counsellors as “official VIP travel concierge provider” of the Radical World Finals presented by Hankook. It also comes just a week after Radical crowned its 2022 UK champions James Lay (Radical Challenge SR3) and Daryl DeLeon (Radical SR1 Cup), and over 30 cars competed in the penultimate round of the Blue Marble Radical Cup North America series at Circuit of The Americas.