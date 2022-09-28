Mercedes extends Petronas title partnership beyond 2026

Mercedes has extended its title and technical partnership with Petronas on a multi-year deal beyond 2026 as it prepares to develop a 100% sustainable fuel.

Petronas has been the Mercedes title sponsor since 2010 when it took over the Brawn team, meaning the extension takes the partnership up towards two decades in length. Team principal Toto Wolff joined drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in Kuala Lumpur ahead of this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix to announce the news, and says the future planning shows the strength of the relationship.

“Today we are doing something a little bit unusual — announcing a partnership that will begin in four years’ time,” Wolff said. “This sends an important message: our team and Petronas are no longer just partners, we are family, and we will be one team for many more years to come.

“From 2026, advanced sustainable fuel will be at the heart of F1 performance — and this gives us a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate our expertise in this domain, through both the power unit and Petronas Fluid Technology Solutions. We are excited to be racing into the future alongside Petronas, with the ambition to set the standard once again, in our on-track performance and by pioneering the transition of a global sports team to a net-zero future.”

Mercedes recently conducted an experiment with Petronas in which a sustainable fuel used in its race trucks traveled to the final leg of European races between Spa, Zandvoort and Monza, cutting its emissions by 86% in the process. Petronas is also working on a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) that will have an impact on Mercedes’ logistics as F1 aims to be net carbon zero by 2030.

“What you are witnessing today bears testimony to the shared conviction of both Petronas and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team: that the synergy and shared ambition of both parties will deliver a pathway to responsibly provide the sports and our customers with energy that is cleaner and more sustainable,” Petronas president and Group CEO Datuk Tengku Muhammad Taufik said.

“Given the accumulated experience as a team over the last decade, and the technical capabilities and expertise sourced from our combined talents, Petronas looks forward to charting the next chapter with a focus on advanced sustainable fuel for Mercedes and its customer teams. Together with our partners, Petronas will keep pushing boundaries with our Fluid Technology Solutions through innovative offerings. At the heart of our efforts will be sustainability as we all progress towards a lower-carbon future.”

The 2026 power unit regulations include the requirement for all teams and manufacturers to use a 100% advanced sustainable fuel that must be road-relevant.