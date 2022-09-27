SRO Motorsports America Sebring rewind

Caldarelli repeats as champ

Andrea Caldarelli and Michele Beretta swept the weekend in the No. 1 K-PAX Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo at Sebring International Raceway after a four-race drought. The wins earned Caldarelli his second GT World Challenge America Pro driver’s championship, as he goes into the Indianapolis 8 Hour with a 50-point lead over Beretta.

Caldarelli becomes the first driver since Randy Pobst to record multiple and consecutive driver’s championships for K-PAX Racing. He also marked another milestone with the weekend victories, becoming the winningest driver in K-PAX history with 17, passing Alvaro Parente’s 16 wins with the team.

“That’s really special. I’m really happy with that one,” said Caldarelli of the win record. “It’s sometimes hard to build a great relationship with a team, and there are a lot of ups-and-downs. Keeping it all together isn’t the easiest thing, but to do that and make history is always something special.”

Pro-Am flip-flops

The points lead in the Pro-Am category switched places twice during the weekend. Ashton Harrison and Mario Farnbacher won on Saturday in the Racers Edge Motorsports Acura NSX Evo22 to take the lead from Wright Motorsports’ Charlie Luck and Jan Heylen. However, a pinched brake line on Sunday effectively ended their race before it started as Farnbacher had to pit to make repairs after the formation lap.

With Harrison and Farnbacher earning only two points on Sunday and Luck and Heylen winning in the No. 45 Porsche 911 GT3R for the full 25 points, the championship lead swung back in their favor. Luck and Heylen now carry a 14-point lead over George Kurtz and Colin Braun heading into the double-points Indianapolis 8 Hour. Harrison and Farnbacher are another point back.

Conquest steps up to GT World Challenge

After running a rather successful campaign in Pirelli GT4 America, Conquest Racing entered a Ferrari 488 GT3 for Manny Franco and Ferrari pilot Alessandro Blazan in the Pro category with immediate results, scoring a second-place finish on Sunday. Balzan put the car on pole and led the first half of the race, but a slow pit stop put them behind Caldarelli and Beretta.

Franco has had good success racing in Ferrari Challenge, but Sebring marked his first entry into GT3. Conquest is slated to enter the Indianapolis 8 Hour with a driver lineup to be determined, and return in 2023 with a new Ferrari 296 GT3.

Chandler Hull reaches 100 starts with BMW

Chandler Hull began his SRO racing career in TC America driving a BMW M240iR. At Sebring, he reached a milestone 100 race starts with BMW driving the No. 94 BimmerWorld M4 GT3 with Bill Auberlen. Hull has raced BMWs, including in GT4, on three continents in the four seasons he’s been racing.

Pirelli GT4 America Pro-Am battle to the wire

With a win on Sunday at Sebring, Scott Noble and Jason Hart took the Pirelli GT4 America Pro-Am points lead for NOLASPORT from from Premier Racing’s Adam Adelson and Elliot Skeer. The two Porsche teams head into Indianapolis very close on points, separated by 10.

Flying Lizard’s Elias Sabo and Andy Lee are still technically in the championship hunt, as are Auto Technic’s Tom Capizzi and John Capestro-Dubets, but it will require a lot of luck for either team to claim the title.