IndyCar unveils 17-race 2023 schedule

The next NTT IndyCar Series schedule will feature the same number of races at the same locations found on the 2022 calendar, with the shift of Detroit’s race from Belle Isle to downtown standing as the only change in venue.

As RACER wrote in July, the 2023 IndyCar schedule has been built around 17 races from the first week of March through early September at 15 circuits using the same blend of five ovals and 12 road and street courses. Texas Motor Speedway is back in April under a new agreement with IndyCar and the successful Hy-Vee IndyCar Weekend doubleheader at Iowa Speedway will also continue in July.

Of the notable changes or additions, there are no conflicts with IMSA’s 12 Hours of Sebring in March or the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June, and the only significant date shift is the second race on the Indianapolis road course, which moves from the end of July – prior to Nashville – to the middle of August following the Tennessee street course.

Detroit holds its traditional date the week after the May 28 Indianapolis 500 but shifts from Belle Isle to the new downtown street course layout spearheaded by Penske Entertainment.

The series reconvenes from its winter break for its season-opener on March 3-5 at St. Petersburg and comes together for its second race, set for April 1-2 at TMS, which starts a steady flow of races through May, June, July, August, and September, when Laguna Seca will serve once again as IndyCar’s season finale on the weekend of Sept. 9-10.

“We have worked hard to achieve date and venue equity, which has been an ongoing goal at IndyCar,” said IndyCar president Jay Frye. “We are excited to return to downtown Detroit and the repaves at Road America and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will add new challenges for the drivers and teams. The intensity level will also be at an all-time high as we conclude the season with three weekends in a row.”

IndyCar’s close relationship with NBC Sports is also highlighted in the new calendar as 13 of the 17 races are scheduled for the NBC network, plus both days of qualifying for the Indy 500. Three rounds, led by Road America, Mid-Ohio, and the second Indy GP, will be aired on the USA Network. For the second consecutive year, Toronto will be aired exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform.

2023 IndyCar schedule



St. Petersburg, March 4-5

Texas Motor Speedway, Apri1 1-2

Long Beach, April 15-16

Barber Motorsports Park, April 29-30

Indianapolis GP, May 13-14

Indy 500, May 28

Detroit GP, June 3-4

Road America, June 17-18

Mid-Ohio, July 1-2

Toronto, July 15-16

Iowa Race 1, July 22

Iowa Race 2, July 23

Nashville, August 5-6

Indy GP 2, August 12-13

Gateway, August 26-27

Portland, September 2-3

Laguna Seca, September 9-10