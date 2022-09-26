IMSA on watch as Hurricane Ian approaches

IMSA is keeping a watchful eye on Hurricane Ian as the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and its feeder series head to Road Atlanta this week for its season finale at Petit Le Mans.

Current projections for the Category 1 hurricane have it working north through the Gulf into Florida, and arriving in Georgia by Friday morning. IMSA’s current WeatherTech Championship schedule calls for qualifying to take place Friday afternoon ahead of a 12:10 p.m. ET start on Saturday for the 10-hour championship showdown.

“At the moment, IMSA and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta are monitoring the situation closely,” IMSA president John Doonan told RACER. “We will act accordingly and communicate any alternative decisions should it be necessary.”

In addition to having Sunday available as a fallback date for the race, Monday-Wednesday could also work, if needed, as the track has been booked for a group test overseen by IMSA where all four of the new-for-2023 GTP manufacturers have Road Atlanta at their disposal.