Kyle Busch's dismal September continues at Texas; DNF again

Kyle Busch’s miserable September continued Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway with an exit from the NASCAR Cup Series race after 48 laps.

Busch spun in Turn 4 and hit the wall in his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Running in the resin, the car got away from him and backed into the outside wall. He was running in the fourth position before the crash.

“I didn’t know as a race car driver you could push too hard, but certainly, it was a resin issue,” Busch said. “I guess you would think being a hundred-and-something degree track temp, it would be activated and ready to go, but I tried to get in it earlier than everybody else. I was behind the No. 11 [Denny Hamlin], catching the No. 11. If I tracked the No. 11 in the lower groove, I was going to lose time to him, so I just decided to go high and try to keep time or make time on him and it just snapped.

“Once these cars snap, they are gone. They are not like the old one where you have a little bit of time to react and catch it. But yeah, just trying hard trying to go and conditions are not ready. Banana peels out there, it seems. When that stuff is not activated, it is just ice.”

Busch will finish last in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. It is the fourth straight week Busch has experienced misfortune.

The two-time series champion was eliminated from the Cup Series playoffs – and a chance at winning a championship on his way out of Joe Gibbs Racing – after Bristol when he suffered a second engine failure in three races. Busch also had an engine failure at Darlington Raceway. He spun at Kansas Speedway, the middle race in the first round.

Busch will have finished no better than 26th (in Kansas) in September. Texas is his third DNF in the last four races.

Busch laughed when asked what would flip the script and said, “2023.”