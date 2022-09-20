New deal seals Monaco's place on F1 calendar through 2025

The Monaco Grand Prix will remain on the Formula 1 calendar until at least 2025 after securing of a new race-hosting contract.

The iconic event around the streets of the Principality had been under threat after this year’s deal expired without a replacement agreed between F1 and the organizers. However, a new three-year contract has been signed with the Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM) that will keep the race on the schedule.

“I am pleased to confirm that we will be racing in Monaco until 2025 and excited to be back on the streets of this famous Principality for next year’s championship on the 28th May,” Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said. “I want to thank everyone involved in this renewal and especially H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, Michel Boeri, President of the Automobile Club of Monaco and all his team. We look forward to being back next season to continue our partnership together.”

While the latest agreement is relatively short-term for an established event based on recent extensions, Boeri says he expects it to be the starting point for further deals moving forward.

“In the interest of the Formula 1 world championship, and after several months of negotiations, we are proud to announce that we have signed a three-year agreement with Formula 1, and likely to be renewed,” Boeri said. “The 2023 Formula One Monaco Grand Prix will be held on Sunday 28th May, 2023.”

Monaco will form the middle race of a triple-header featuring Imola and Barcelona on next season’s calendar, once again taking place on the same day of the Indianapolis 500.