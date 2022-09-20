Joe Gibbs Racing to swap Hamlin, Busch pit crews

Joe Gibbs Racing will swap pit crews between Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch’s teams beginning this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

Hamlin advanced into the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs over the weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. But two-time series champion Kyle Busch was eliminated after a catastrophic engine failure.

Busch’s No. 18 over-the-wall crew has been one of the fastest and most consistent on pit road this season. Hamlin’s crew has been a bit more inconsistent, struggling with loose wheels and other miscues.

“With the 18 eliminated from championship contention, we felt the move was necessary to optimize the 11’s chances through the remainder of the playoffs,” Chris Hall, the director of player advancement at Joe Gibbs Racing, told RACER. “However, we fully expect both teams to help their respective team contend for race wins to close the 2022 season.”

It will be a full crew swap between the teams.

Hamlin will now work with Thomas Hatcher (front tire changer), Lee Cunningham (tire carrier), CJ Bailey (rear tire changer), Kellen Mills (jackman), and Matthew Tyrrell (fueler).

Busch’s car will now be pitted by Blake Houston (front tire changer), Jacob Holmes (tire carrier), Michael Hicks (rear tire changer), Derrell Edwards (jackman), and Justin White (fueler).

Hamlin begins the second round of the playoffs as the sixth seed.