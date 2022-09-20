24-race 2023 F1 calendar confirmed, including U.S. dates

The 2023 Formula 1 calendar will feature a record 24 races, starting on March 5 in Bahrain and ending with Abu Dhabi on November 26.

A meeting of the FIA World Motor Sport Council approved the 2023 calendar by e-vote on Tuesday, confirming the largest schedule in the sport’s history as races in China and Qatar return and Vegas will make its debut, with only the French Grand Prix disappearing from this year’s schedule.

The United States is the country with the most races as it will host three – Miami is scheduled for May 7, Austin on October 22 and the new addition of Las Vegas on the Saturday night of November 18 – while Italy has two in Imola and Monza.

There are two triple-headers of Imola-Monaco-Barcelona and USA-Mexico-Brazil on the schedule at this stage, although it remains to be seen if China goes ahead on April 16 or if the early races could be reorganized.

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says the calendar reflects the interest in the sport from new host locations but also a desire to retain more traditional venues on the schedule. “We are excited to announce the 2023 calendar with 24 races around the world,” Domenicali said. “Formula 1 has unprecedented demand to host races and it is important we get the balance right for the entire sport. We are very pleased with the strong momentum Formula 1 continues to experience and it is great news that we will be able to bring our passionate fans a mix of exciting new locations such as Las Vegas to the championship with much-loved venues across Europe, Asia and the Americas.”

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said that the schedule reflects F1’s growing global appeal, and noted that efforts had been made to accommodate other major motorsport events.

“I am delighted that we will be able to take Formula 1’s new era of exciting racing, created by the FIA’s 2022 Regulations, to a broader fan base in 2023,” he said. “In framing the 2023 F1 calendar, WMSC Members have also been mindful of the timing of the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans.”

Le Mans is scheduled to take place one week after the Spanish Grand Prix on the weekend of June 10/11.

Full 2023 F1 calendar:

March 5 – Bahrain Grand Prix – Bahrain International Circuit

March 19 – Saudi Arabia Grand Prix – Jeddah Corniche Circuit

April 2 – Australian Grand Prix – Albert Park Circuit

April 16 – Chinese Grand Prix – Shanghai International Circuit

April 30 – Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Baku City Circuit

May 7 – Miami Grand Prix – Miami International Circuit

May 21 – Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – Imola

May 28 – Monaco Grand Prix – Monte Carlo

June 6 – Spanish Grand Prix – Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

June 18 – Canadian Grand Prix – Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

July 2 – Austrian Grand Prix – Red Bull Ring

July 9 – British Grand Prix – Silverstone

July 23 – Hungarian Grand Prix – Budapest

July 30 – Belgian Grand Prix – Spa Francorchamps

August 27 – Dutch Grand Prix – Zandvoort

September 3 – Italian Grand Prix – Monza

September 17 – Singapore Grand Prix – Marina Bay Street Circuit

September 24 – Japanese Grand Prix – Suzuka

October 8 – Qatar Grand Prix – Losail International Circuit

October 22 – United States Grand Prix – Circuit of the Americas

October 29 – Mexico City Grand Prix – Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

November 5 – Sao Paulo Grand Prix – Interlagos

November 18 – Las Vegas Grand Prix – Las Vegas

November 26 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Yas Marina Circuit