SRO GT America Sebring preview

September 23-25, GT America powered by AWS takes its brand of top-level sports car sprint racing to Sebring International Raceway for the penultimate weekend of the season. This historic track is 3.74 miles of long sweepers, high-speed straights, and enough technical hairpins to keep any level of pro nervous, which, considering how stacked the top five positions in the SRO3 and GT4 championship are, will make for exciting wheel-to-wheel action. The scramble is on to build up points before the final round at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in early October—we might see some real upsets in position by Sunday night.

SRO3

George Kurtz leads in SRO3 with his No. 04 CrowdStrike with Riley Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3. He put on a heck of a show in race one at Road America after a light spin-out in Turn 1, lap one. If we take a look back at the Mercedes-AMG driver’s performance over the course of the season, this was no significant feat for him, and he ended up coming within a couple seconds of stealing the lead from Andy Pilgrim in the No. 56 SKI Autosports Ferrari 458 Italia GT3. Having scored six wins, and points in all 12 races Kurtz has 233 points and should be able to clinch the championship in Sebring. Jason Daskalos (No. 27 Daskalos Motorsports Audi R8 LMS) with two wins has 150 points and is looking solid for the runner up position.

The battle for third in the championship is a three-way battle between Justin Wetherill’s No. 37 Triarsi Competizione Ferrari 488 GT3, Zelus Motorsports’ Jason Harward in the No. 88 Lamborghini Huracan GT3, and the No. 70 Mishumotors Callaway Corvette of Mircro Schultis, with just six points separating them.

Harward grabbed two second place finishes at Sebring in 2021, so he’s obviously comfortable on its tricky succession of corners. It will be interesting to see if he channels some of this in 2022, and potentially jumps a few positions in championship points by Sunday evening.

GT4

After a dozen races the GT4 class championship still has four racers who could stand at the top of the season podium at Indy. Jason Bell (No. 2 GMG Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4) claimed a win and a second place finish when the series last raced at Sebring, and this year’s installment could be the ticket to extending his slim points lead.

Bell will have multiple challengers including Ross Chouest in the No. 50 Chouest-Povoledo Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4). Chouest wasn’t far behind Bell with a third place finish in Sebring race one in 2021, and he’s only two provisional points away from Bell’s 134.

After a three race win streak that started at Nashville, Rotek Racing’s Robb Holland (No. 99 Porsche Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport) is just 11 points behind Chouest.

Holland’s Porsche rival Adam Adelson (No. 120 Premier Racing Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport) sits just a few points off his bumper with 117. Again, the championship is anyone’s at this point! Adelson put on a heck of a show at Road America, claiming a second place finish in race one and the win in race two. Like Holland, Adelson has been on a hot streak, and he has the added benefit of additional track time in the Pirelli GT4 car.

Moisey Uretsky was flying high earlier in the season behind the wheel of his No. 55 Accelerating Performance Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4. He has five podium finishes including a win at VIR, but had a rough time at both Watkins Glen and Nashville. He’s currently fifth with 98 championship points, which he could add to with solid finishes in Florida. The championship podium isn’t out of the question for Uretsky, which is a testament to not only how incredibly close GT America GT4 class is, but the kind of non-stop action it guarantees all-season-long.

Tickets are available now at http://www.sebringraceway.com. Enjoy an open paddock, camping, various fan activities, and fun for the whole family at Sebring International Raceway.

Can’t make it to the track? Be sure to watch the livestream action on the GT World YouTube channel.