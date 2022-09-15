Racing on TV, September 15-17

By September 15, 2022 12:58 PM

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Thursday, September 15

Bristol
qualifying		 4:30-6:00pm

Bristol 6:30-8:30pm

Bristol
race		 8:30-9:00pm
pre-race
9:00-11:00pm
race

Friday, September 16

Portland 1:00-2:00pm
(D)

Bristol
qualifying		 2:30-4:00pm

Bristol
qualifying		 5:00-6:30pm

Bristol
race		 7:00-7:30pm
pre-race
7:30-10:00pm
race

Reading
qualifying 1		 7:00-8:30pm
(D)

Saturday, September 17

Topeka
qualifying 2		 1:00-2:00pm
(D)

Bristol
race		 Pre-race
6:30-7:30pm
Race
7:30-10:00pm

Sunday, September 18

Reading
qualifying 2		 11:00am-
12:30pm
(D)

Reading
finals		 2:00-4:00pm
4:30-6:30pm

Aragon 3:30-5:00pm
(SDD)

Watkins Glen
TA		 5:30-6:30pm

Spain 7:30-8:30pm
(SDD)

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

MX-5 Cup | Round 11 – VIR

