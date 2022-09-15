Racing on TV, September 15-17

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Ferrari Challenge
- The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Thursday, September 15
|Bristol
qualifying
|4:30-6:00pm
|
|Bristol
|6:30-8:30pm
|
|Bristol
race
|8:30-9:00pm
pre-race
9:00-11:00pm
race
|
Friday, September 16
|Portland
|1:00-2:00pm
(D)
|
|Bristol
qualifying
|2:30-4:00pm
|
|Bristol
qualifying
|5:00-6:30pm
|
|Bristol
race
|7:00-7:30pm
pre-race
7:30-10:00pm
race
|
|Reading
qualifying 1
|7:00-8:30pm
(D)
|
Saturday, September 17
|Topeka
qualifying 2
|1:00-2:00pm
(D)
|
|Bristol
race
|Pre-race
6:30-7:30pm
Race
7:30-10:00pm
|
Sunday, September 18
|Reading
qualifying 2
|11:00am-
12:30pm
(D)
|
|Reading
finals
|2:00-4:00pm
4:30-6:30pm
|
|Aragon
|3:30-5:00pm
(SDD)
|
|Watkins Glen
TA
|5:30-6:30pm
|
|Spain
|7:30-8:30pm
(SDD)
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay
