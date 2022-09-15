Green joins HMD w DCR for Indy Lights

Let the HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing driver announcements begin. Set to field eight cars next season in the new Firestone-shod championship, New York’s Josh Green is the first to confirm his seat within the HMD w DCR empire, graduating to the top step of the Road to Indy after completing two seasons in USF2000 and one in Indy Pro 2000.

“It is the perfect time to make the move up to Indy Lights,” Green said. “The series is gaining a ton of momentum and to have the support from Penske Entertainment behind the program is great. Next year will provide a new challenge for me, but also for all the drivers in Indy Lights as we will make the switch to Firestone tires.”

Driving for the burgeoning Turn 3 Motorsports team, Green earned two poles and won the season opener in St. Petersburg on the way to placing sixth in the Indy Pro 2000 championship.

“Josh was very confident in all of our meetings, and we believe that he has huge potential,” said HMD Motorsports GM Mike Maurini. “While we expect some growth through winter testing as we do with any new driver, I believe that he will be a threat once we take the first green flag of 2023.”