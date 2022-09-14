NASCAR 2023 schedules set

All three NASCAR national series schedules for the 2023 season will be released this afternoon, but RACER has obtained and reviewed copies of each. There are no additional surprises to the Cup Series calendar after the previously announced Chicago street course and North Wilkesboro All-Star Race.

The Cup Series schedule is quite similar to how it’s laid out this season, beginning with the exhibition race at the L.A. Coliseum on February 5. Teams will then visit Daytona for Speedweeks, followed by the three-race west coast swing.

There are a few date swaps between tracks as well as a few highlights on the Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series schedules.

Bristol will again hold its dirt race on Easter weekend, which will be April 9, 2023. In doing so, it moves Martinsville Speedway a week later than it was this spring to April 16.

Kansas Speedway and Darlington Raceway also swapped dates to keep Darlington’s throwback weekend on Mother’s Day. Kansas will be on May 7 while Darlington runs on May 14.

The highly anticipated All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro moves to its traditional slot the weekend before the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte. However, the track will not only feature Cup Series cars, but the Craftsman Truck Series will also run at North Wilkesboro the same weekend.

Chicago will host its street course race on July 2, replacing Road America. The Xfinity Series will also run on the course the same weekend.

Richmond Raceway moves to late July while the Indianapolis road course slides later in the calendar to August 13. Daytona will again set the playoff field as the regular season finale, and the 10-race NASCAR Cup Series playoffs remain unchanged.

Texas Motor Speedway will host just one Cup Series race next season. With the loss of the All-Star Race, teams will visit Texas for its playoff race on Sept. 24. Texas kicks off the Round of 12.

Also of note, the Craftsman Truck Series will not return to Sonoma Raceway or Knoxville next year. However, it will return to the Milwaukee Mile for the first time since 2009 with a trip on August 27.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule:

February 5 – Clash at the L.A. Coliseum

February 16 – Duel at Daytona

February 19 – Daytona 500

February 26 – Auto Club Speedway

March 5 – Las Vegas

March 12 – Phoenix Raceway

March 19 – Atlanta Motor Speedway

March 26 – Circuit of The Americas

April 2 – Richmond Raceway

April 9 – Bristol (dirt)

April 16 – Martinsville Speedway

April 23 – Talladega Superspeedway

April 30 – Dover Motor Speedway

May 7 – Kansas Speedway

May 14 – Darlington Raceway

May 21 – North Wilkesboro (All-Star Race)

May 28 – Charlotte Motor Speedway

June 4 – World Wide Technology Raceway

June 11 – Sonoma Raceway

June 25 – Nashville Superspeedway

July 2 – Chicago street course

July 9 – Atlanta Motor Speedway

July 16 – New Hampshire

July 23 – Pocono Raceway

July 30 – Richmond Raceway

August 6 – Michigan International Speedway

August 13 – Indianapolis road course

August 20 – Watkins Glen

August 26 – Daytona International Speedway

September 3 – Darlington Raceway

September 10 – Kansas Speedway

September 16 – Bristol Motor Speedway

September 24 – Texas Motor Speedway

October 1 – Talladega Superspeedway

October 8 – Charlotte Roval

October 15 – Las Vegas

October 22 – Homestead-Miami Speedway

October 29 – Martinsville Speedway

November 5 – Phoenix Raceway

2023 Xfinity Series schedule

February 18 – Daytona

February 25 – Auto Club Speedway

March 4 – Las Vegas

March 11 – Phoenix Raceway

March 18 – Atlanta Motor Speedway

March 25 – Circuit of The Americas

April 1 – Richmond Raceway

April 15 – Martinsville Speedway

April 22 – Talladega Superspeedway

April 29 – Dover Motor Speedway

May 13 – Darlington Raceway

May 27 – Charlotte Motor Speedway

June 3 – Portland

June 10 – Sonoma Raceway

June 24 – Nashville Superspeedway

July 1 – Chicago street course

July 8 – Atlanta Motor Speedway

July 15 – New Hampshire

July 22 – Pocono Raceway

July 29 – Road America

August 5 – Michigan

August 12 – Indianapolis road course

August 19 – Watkins Glen

August 25 – Daytona

September 2 – Darlington Raceway

September 9 – Kansas Speedway

September 15 – Bristol Motor Speedway

September 23 – Texas Motor Speedway

October 7 – Charlotte Roval

October 14 – Las Vegas

October 21 – Homestead-Miami Speedway

October 28 – Martinsville Speedway

November 4 – Phoenix Raceway

2023 Craftsman Truck Series schedule

February 17 – Daytona

March 3 – Las Vegas

March 18 – Atlanta Motor Speedway

March 25 – Circuit of the Americas

April 1 – Texas Motor Speedway

April 8 – Bristol (dirt)

April 14 – Martinsville Speedway

May 6 – Kansas Speedway

May 12 – Darlington Raceway

May 20 – North Wilkesboro

May 26 – Charlotte Motor Speedway

June 3 – World Wide Technology Raceway

June 23 – Nashville Superspeedway

July 8 – Mid-Ohio

July 22 – Pocono Raceway

July 29 – Richmond Raceway

August 11 – Lucas Oil IRP

August 27 – Milwaukee

September 8 – Kansas Speedway

September 14 – Bristol Motor Speedway

September 30 – Talladega Superspeedway

October 21 – Homestead-Miami Speedway

November 3 – Phoenix Raceway

*Playoff races in italics