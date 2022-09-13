RCR to expand to three cars in 2023, Reddick remains

Richard Childress Racing will have three NASCAR Cup Series entered in races next season with the addition of Kyle Busch to his lineup.

Team owner Richard Childress said on Tuesday morning during the announcement of Busch’s signing at the NASCAR Hall of Fame that his organization will have three charters next season. But Childress said he was “not ready” to discuss the third charter.

Busch will take over the No. 8 Chevrolet team and work with crew chief Randall Burnett.

It is the current team of Cup series championship contender Tyler Reddick, whom Childress met with an hour before Tuesday’s announcement to inform him he will not drive the No. 8 car next season. However, Reddick remains under contract with the organization next season and will be in the third chartered car.

Reddick will depart the Childress organization at the end of the 2023 season for 23XI Racing.

“It was OK, he understood our contract and what’s in it,” Childress said of the conversation with Reddick. “I just told him that we have a contract to race him next year, and I talked to him later about keeping him posted on how it’s going and what we’re going to be doing, how we’re going to put it together.”

Busch’s deal with Childress is for multiple years. Busch’s sponsors were not announced on Tuesday and will be laid out in the coming weeks, according to Childress. Childress did say there have been commitments from sponsors already.

Details around Reddick’s team for next season now that he’s not driving the No. 8 were also not revealed.

“I’m not looking for a one-year deal; I’m looking to build a strong team for the future,” Childress said of splitting up Reddick and Burnett. “Putting [Reddick] in another car because his contract is just for one more year, and having Kyle for a long-term contract that’s the perfect answer, I think. It was a no-brainer.”

Austin Dillon will remain in the No. 3 Chevrolet.

Richard Childress Racing last fielded three full-time teams in the Cup Series in 2017 with Dillon, Paul Menard and Ryan Newman.