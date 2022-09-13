Kyle Busch to drive No. 8 car for RCR in 2023

After 15 years, 56 wins, and two NASCAR Cup series championships, Kyle Busch made it official on Tuesday morning that he will not return to Joe Gibbs Racing after this season.

The announcement came as Busch confirmed his next team will be Richard Childress Racing beginning in 2023. Busch will drive the No. 8 Chevrolet and work with crew chief Randall Burnett.

“RCR has an impressive history in NASCAR and I’m honored that Richard is putting his trust in me to come in and continue to build on that legacy,” said Busch. “Growing up in a family of passionate racers myself, I feel like the culture that the Childress family has built within their organization will be an ideal fit for me.

“As I begin the next chapter of my career, I’m looking forward to driving for RCR and working with everyone there to add more wins and championships to both of our resumes.”

Childress will be the third team owner Busch has driven for in the NASCAR Cup Series. Busch will do so after departing from the longest and most successful home he’s known in Joe Gibbs. A change that was set in motion when Busch’s long-time sponsor Mars Inc. made the decision to leave the company and the sport as its contract ends after this season.

“The addition of Kyle Busch to the Richard Childress Racing lineup is significant, not only for our organization, but for the sport as a whole,” said Richard Childress, chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing. “Kyle is a proven contender at the highest levels of the sport, and I believe that his experience and dedication to motorsports will elevate our race program across the board.

“I’ve always admired Kyle’s driving style and his ability to win and race for championships ever since he entered the sport. Who wouldn’t want a proven NASCAR Cup Series Champion driving their car?”

Burnett is currently paired with Tyler Reddick, who announced in July he will join 23XI Racing in 2024.

Reddick is under contract to remain with Richard Childress Racing next season despite Busch’s arrival. However, details of how Reddick will fit into the picture with Busch taking his car number and crew chief were not revealed.

In joining the Childress organization, Busch returns to the Chevrolet camp. Busch’s first four wins in the Cup Series came driving a Chevrolet for Rick Hendrick from 2005 through 2007. In all, Busch has 21 wins driving a Chevrolet across the three NASCAR national series.

“We’d like to welcome Kyle back to Team Chevy, where he started his NASCAR career,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet U.S. Vice President, Performance and Motorsports. “As a 60 Cup race winner and two-time champion, he will be a valuable addition to Richard Childress Racing and the Chevrolet line-up. We look forward to working with Kyle starting in 2023.

Sponsor announcements for Busch will come at a later date.