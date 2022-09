RACER.com has teamed up with the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup series to offer live streaming coverage of each race. In case you missed the live action of the last rounds at Virginia International Raceway, watch them below:

Round 11:

Round 12:

The next rounds and 2022 season finale of the series is at Road Atlanta, September 29-30. To view the full season schedule and learn more about the series visit www.mx-5cup.com.