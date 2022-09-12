VIDEO: Indy Lights champion Linus Lundqvist

New Indy Lights champion Linus Lundqvist from HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing visits with RACER’s Marshall Pruett to talk about his year and his future IndyCar ambitions as Coyne pops in to share his thoughts about the rapid Swede.
