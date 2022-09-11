Reddick crashes out of Kansas Cup lead after cut tire

Tyler Reddick was in full control of Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway until a right rear tire ended his day.

Reddick, who started from the pole, was leading when the tire went down in Turn 2 on lap 66. The car shot to the wall, which he bounced off it. He initially tried to return to the race but immediately realized his Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet couldn’t steer well and drove it to the garage.

“Had a flat tire,” Reddick said. “It’s an unfortunate issue that’s plagued us. It seems like when we have fast cars, we blow tires and crash them, so I don’t know if I want fast cars right now.”

Sunday was the second time this season Reddick has blown a tire while leading. At Fontana in late February, he had led 90 laps when a tire went down and William Byron collided with him off Turn 2. He was running third in the first Atlanta race when a tire blew and he crashed.

“The left rear tire just blew like we’ve had a few times,” Reddick said of the Kansas crash. “Well, I guess at Fontana I was able to save it [but] we got ran over. But there, it snapped at the worst possible point and we killed the wall and broke the upper control arm on the right front [and] our day was over. We leave here with not a lot of points so we’re going to have to fight hard at Bristol.”

Reddick had led 38 of the first 66 laps in the Hollywood Casino 400 before the crash. The second playoff driver to retire early from the race (Kevin Harvick did so after a lap 34 crash), Reddick will finish 35th. He was fifth on the playoff grid with a 23-point advantage on the cutline entering the day.