Reddick takes first oval Cup pole at Kansas

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing team made it a clean sweep Saturday at Kansas Speedway, following their quick speed in practice by claiming the pole award.

Reddick was the last driver to make a qualifying lap and went to the top of the board with a lap of 180.608mph (29.899s). It’s his second pole of the season, his first at Kansas, and the third of his Cup Series career. This is the first time Reddick has won multiple poles in a season, and Kansas marks his first pole on an oval (his last two were on road courses — COTA and Indianapolis).

“I think we’re in pretty good shape,” Reddick said of his car for Sunday’s race. “In practice, it took off fast. I was really happy with the car. As much as you want to adjust on it sometimes, I feel like it was best to run it out and get a feel for our car as long as we could. I certainly got a pretty good feel for it.

“It definitely likes the top two or three grooves of this racetrack. Just really happy [about] the entire performance today [from] everybody on our Guaranteed Rate Chevrolet; everyone on this No. 8 team works really, really hard. We had a good weekend at Darlington, and we’re off to a good start this weekend, too.”

Joey Logano will join Reddick on the front row. Logano clocked in at 180.385mph.

Alex Bowman qualified third (180.216mph), Christopher Bell fourth (179.659 mph), and Ross Chastain fifth (179.605mph). Bubba Wallace qualified sixth (179.259mph), Kyle Larson seventh (179.152mph), Austin Cindric eighth (179.057mph), William Byron ninth (178.926mph), and Chris Buescher 10th (178.418 mph).

The rest of the playoff drivers on the starting grid were Austin Dillon (11th), Chase Briscoe (13th), Kevin Harvick (14th), Daniel Suarez (15th), Ryan Blaney (17th), Kyle Busch (20th), Chase Elliott (22nd), and Denny Hamlin (25th).

Aric Almirola was the only driver not to post a qualifying lap. His Stewart-Haas Racing Ford didn’t run well in practice and the team chose to head to the garage early to diagnose the problem instead of attempting to qualify.

UP NEXT: Hollywood Casino 400 at 3 p.m. ET Sunday.

RESULTS