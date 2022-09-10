Laguna IndyCar finale grid penalty expected for Palou

Alex Palou is expected to receive a six-position grid penalty for the Monterey Grand Prix after an unapproved engine change was made following qualifying on Saturday.

Palou’s No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda had a fresh motor installed after Honda Performance Development found an issue with the Spaniard’s engine. IndyCar allows four engines to be used per season without penalty; by installing the No. 10’s fifth, a six-spot penalty is triggered on road and street courses.

Earning fifth in qualifying, the 2021 series champion will be demoted to 11th for Sunday’s 95-lap contest. With the penalty, Palou would move championship-contending teammate Marcus Ericsson from 10th to ninth for the race that starts at 12:30 p.m. PT (NBC).