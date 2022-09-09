Technical updates: Italian GP

Seven of the 10 Formula 1 teams have made changes for the Italian Grand Prix as they look to adopt low-drag setups.

All of the updates being brought to Monza are circuit-specific to deal with the track’s long straights and high top speeds, with the majority of teams focusing on the rear of cars. The top three teams have all taken slightly different approaches, with Red Bull bringing a new rear wing, Ferrari a new beam wing and Mercedes the only one of the three to introduce a different front wing to help balance the car, given an updated rear wing.

That same approach has been taken by both McLaren and Aston Martin — both Mercedes-powered teams — where there are also tweaks to the front and rear wing. Williams, as the other Mercedes customer, only has an update to its beam wing that it also brought to Spa-Francorchamps but did not use.

Alpine also has made a change to its beam wing for reduced drag, but AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo and Haas have not introduced any new parts for this weekend and will work on setup changes instead.