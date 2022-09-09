Mosack grabs fourth TA2 pole of 2022 at Watkins Glen

TA2 practice and qualifying are in the books for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Franklin Road Apparel Classic at Watkins Glen International. Connor Mosack in the No. 28 Open Eyes/Nacarato Truck Centers/Nic Tailor Custom Fit Underwear Ford Mustang earned his fourth pole of the season with a lap time of 1m49.901s. One year ago, Mosack earned his first-career Trans Am win at The Glen in the second of two doubleheader events.

“It feels really good to earn our fourth pole,” said Mosack following his lap. “I feel like we’ve had the best car here this weekend. The guys gave me a really good car. It handled really well; I couldn’t ask for a much better car. We had a little issue with the brakes in practice, but I’m sure we can get that sorted out for tomorrow. We’ve been on older tires so far this weekend, working on our long-run speed; I think that’s where we’ve struggled most in races this year. I think we’ve got good long-run speed this time, so hopefully we can do what we did last year here: get out front and lead this thing start to finish.”

Mike Skeen in the No. 89 3-Dimensional Services Group Mustang was second fastest with a time of 1m50.109s. Thomas Merrill in the No. 26 BridgeHaul/HP Tuners/Cope Race Cars Mustang was third with a 1m50.272s, followed by Cameron Lawrence in the No. 6 Franklin Road Apparel Camaro (1m50.580s). Connor Zilisch was fifth in his No. 5 Silver Hare Racing Camaro at 1m50.653s.

Practice for Saturday’s race was held earlier Friday. Skeen was fastest with a time of 1m50.929s. Mosack was second with a best time of 1m51.082s, followed by points leader Rafa Matos in the No. 88 3-Dimensional Services Group Mustang with a 1m51.145s. Right behind Matos was Merrill with a 1m51.172s, and Zilisch rounded out the top five with a 1m51.288s.

The TA2 race will be contested on Saturday, September 10 at 11:00 a.m. ET and will be streamed live here. The broadcast of the race, presented by Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers, will air on CBS Sports Network on Wednesday, September 14 at 7:00 p.m. ET, with an encore presentation later that evening at 12:30 a.m. ET.

PRACTICE RESULTS

QUALIFYING RESULTS