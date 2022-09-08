NASCAR offers free in-car camera streams

Beginning this weekend at Kansas Speedway and through the remainder of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff races, NASCAR is offering fans the option to watch live in-car camera streams of every driver competing in the race.

It is the first time NASCAR is making a feed available for every driver in the field, and it can be viewed for the entire race. Fans will be able to choose any driver for free, viewing through NASCAR Drive on NASCAR.com and within the NASCAR Mobile App.

Fans will be able to switch between up to four streams at once. The streams are in addition to live race-day video and real-time stats and information on NASCAR.com and in the Mobile App.

“Our goal is to deliver an immersive experience for the most passionate fans in all of sports, no matter where they are,” said Tim Clark, NASCAR senior vice president and chief digital officer. “We know the significant role second screens play in the overall viewing experience, so to provide live video from inside every car and alongside leaderboards, performance data, pit stats, live betting odds, and more is something we’re excited about.”

NASCAR has previously offered a select number of drivers with in-car cameras for free. Being able to offer a stream for every driver in the field is a result of the Next Gen car being equipped with a standard camera mount near the rearview mirror. The 1080 high-definition camera is pointed forward out the front windshield.

“We’re fortunate to have tremendous people and partners who enable us to deliver this next-gen video experience to NASCAR fans all over the world,” said Steve Stum, NASCAR vice president of operations and technical production. “It’s no small feat to introduce something as ambitious as 40 live-streaming cameras inside these cars as they race side by side at speeds upward of 200 miles per hour.”