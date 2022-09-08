F1 plans response as tributes pour in after Queen’s death

Formula 1 is planning spells of silence during the Italian Grand Prix race weekend but is not expected to alter its schedule following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The British monarch of the past 70 years died on Thursday, leading to an outpouring of tributes from teams and F1 itself. The sport — that has its headquarters in London — plans to recognize the event with a minute’s silence before FP1 and likely ahead on the grid ahead of Sunday’s race, while teams will plan their own tributes.

“Formula 1 mourns the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” CEO Stefeno Domenicali said. “For more than seven decades she dedicated her life to public service with dignity and devotion and inspired so many around the world.

“Formula 1 sends its deepest condolences to the Royal Family and to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem also reiterated the role the UK has played in F1’s history following the death of its monarch.

“It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland,” he said. “The Queen was undoubtedly one of the most respected heads of state ever to have lived, and I send my condolences, and those of the entire FIA community, to the Royal Family and all of the citizens of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

“Motorsport, and especially Formula 1, has its heart in the United Kingdom, and the Royal Family has over the years given great support and patronage to the sport. For this we thank them, and those events taking place around the world this weekend will undoubtedly be undertaken in honor of Her Majesty.”

There were multiple statements from teams as well, with seven of the 10 teams on the grid headquartered in the United Kingdom.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, an inspiring figure who dedicated her life to public service with integrity and quiet leadership for seventy years,” Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said. “The impact she made in the UK and around the world will be felt for generations to come and the values she stood for are the best of all human values: dignity, respect and compassion.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the UK and the Commonwealth.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said: “Very saddened to lear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her remarkable reign touched and moved so many; remaining steadfast in her duties as a mother and our monarch to the end.

“I had the honor of meeting Her Majesty a couple of times and she will be remembered by a country and Commonwealth whom she served for more than 70 years, devoting herself with unreserved dignity and dedication. I would like to take the opportunity to send my deepest condolences to the Royal Family at this time.”

Alongside an image of The Queen, a Ferrari statement read: “Heartfelt sympathies for the loss of a groundbreaking woman. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family, the British people and our British colleagues in the paddock. May she Rest In Peace.”