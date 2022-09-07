TV ratings: Darlington, Portland, Dutch GP

At last, a full racing weekend uninterrupted by inclement weather.

Darlington’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff opener averaged a 1.37 Nielsen rating and 2.341 million household viewers on USA, per numbers from ShowBuzzDaily.com. That was down slightly from last year’s Darlington race on the same weekend and time slot on now-defunct NBCSN, which averaged 1.43/2.458m.

Formula 1 again came closest in audience numbers to NASCAR Cup among motorsports programming. The Dutch Grand Prix averaged 0.62/1.148m viewers on ESPN, up from 0.53/864,000 last year when it aired on ESPN2. F1 also beat the Cup Series again in the 18-49 age demographic, averaging 524,000 to Cup’s 474K.

Back on NBC, the NTT IndyCar Series round at Portland averaged 0.61 and 979,000 viewers, with 208K in the 18-49 demo. That was a big improvement on last year’s edition, also on NBC (0.43/666K).

NASCAR Xfinity Series action from Darlington on Saturday averaged 0.43/719,000 on USA, also down on last year’s NBCSN numbers (0.52/861K).

MotoGP returned to NBC with same-day coverage from San Marino averaging a 0.28 rating and 433,000 viewers.

The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series U.S. Nationals averaged 0.17/278,000 for Sunday’s Funny Car All-Star callout on FS1, up slightly from last year’s Sunday coverage on the cable network (0.17/265K). Numbers for Monday’s finals on FOX are not yet available.