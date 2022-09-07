PODCAST: Angelle Sampey

Angelle Sampey is a three-time NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle champion and not only the winningest female in NHRA, but in all professional motorsports. Sampey visits The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss:

* Why she believes her team “is the one to beat” in Pro Stock Motorcycle this year

* Why she says she’s fighting herself on the bike

* Having self-confidence in drag racing

* Breaking down the skill it takes to drive a Pro Stock Motorcycle

* Going through a beauty pageant phase and how she went from hating it to realize it was another form of competition

* The story of the first leathers she wore in her NHRA debut and how that connects to the correct pronunciation of her name

* Secretly testing a Winston Cup stock car

* Being afraid of being a girl in racing and calling it one of the biggest mistakes in her career

* If it’s surreal to have taken a nearly six-year break from racing to come back and be just as successful

* Shooting for 50 career national event wins

* The 2021 championship loss being a driving force